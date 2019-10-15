Worker falls at YMCA construction site

Breaking News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department is investigating a fall with injuries at a construction site for the YMCA Bill Bartley Family Branch.

Firefighters were called late Tuesday morning to Bartley Drive where the YMCA’s expansion project is located.

Investigators said a man was working on a scissor lift when it tipped over and the construction worker fell about 40 feet.

KFDX reached out to CEO and President of YMCA Wichita Falls for comment.

Several fire units and a rescue unit were dispatched to the scene.

“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers go out to the gentleman that was injured.  At this time, we are looking into the accident and what might have been the cause,” Brown said.  “Safety is our number one priority, and it will continue to be our focus as our capital project continues forward. We are thankful to the first responders for their quick response and outstanding care. Again, right now, our thoughts and prayers are with the gentleman.”   

According to investigators, the man was stable on the way to the hospital.

His injuries and identity have not been released at this time.

