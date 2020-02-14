Workforce Resources responds to Big Blue rent lawsuit

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Workforce Resources, known in Wichita Falls as Workforce Solutions, has responded to last week’s lawsuit filed by the owners of Big Blue for past due rent.

In the suit Big Blue accuses the nonprofit of failing to pay rent on space the organization leased for their new headquarters.

In their response, Workforce Resources claims their status as a state agency exempts them from being sued in district court unless that immunity is waived.

The answer goes on to state the leasing agent from Big Blue lied to Workforce Resources about the building meeting all of the state’s requirements for housing a state agency.

In their filing, Workforce Resources also stated they obtained information about the suit from local media reports and have yet to be served the actual lawsuit. Based on these reasons, they are asking the court to dismiss the suit.