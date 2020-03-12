Workforce Solutions cancels job fair as coronavirus concern grows

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Following the growing concern for COVID-19, officials with Workforce Solutions North Texas Board Administration canceled the job fair scheduled for Thursday, March 19 at Region 9.

“While there are no known cases in Wichita County, we wish to be proactive with our approach in the best interest of the public,” Business and Outreach manager Kendra Ball stated in a press release. “We feel that this is the correct and responsible thing to do with the current information and guidance from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control.”

For more information from Workforce Solutions, call 940-322-1801.