Workforce Solutions hosting free workshops to help Texomans find jobs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Finding yourself without a job is never easy, but the weight of unemployment has only become less bearable as the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downturn it has caused rages on.

Are you ready to get back out there and find your next job?

The team at Workforce Solutions is ready to support you with free workshops to help you in your job search.

These workshops are designed to teach self-development in your journey to secure employment and become a more effective employee.

First, sign up for an account at WorkInTexas.org.

From there, you will be given the option to register for one of the three following workshops:

Job Readiness — Monday thru Friday, 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

— Monday thru Friday, 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Interview Skills — Thursday, 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

— Thursday, 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Resume Creation — Thursday, 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

If you have any questions, you’re urged to connect with Workforce Solutions by visiting their website or by calling (940) 322-1801