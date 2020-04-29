Workforce Solutions North Texas teams with North Texas for virtual job fair

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Workforce Solutions North Texas is teaming with the North Texas State Hospital to host a job fair during the pandemic.

The virtual job fair is Thursday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This will be the first virtual job fair Workforce Solutions North Texas has put on.

North Texas State Hospital is looking to fill RN, LDN, PNA positions, along with housekeeping, laundry, food services and maintenance workers in both Vernon and Wichita Falls

Project director Crystal Ojeda said this is one way that Workforce Solutions can show they are still here to help during this time.

“We want the community to know and the employers and the job seekers that are out there looking for work that we are here to help and we’re here to connect the and the job seekers,” Ojeda said. “The front door might be closed but we’re still open and we’re still here providing services.”

Ojeda added they had over 300 participants registered as of early Wednesday.

She says it’s growing quickly thanks to the partnerships with with the Texas Veterans Commission and North Texas State Hospital



