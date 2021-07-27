Workforce Solutions NTX are helping Texomans get back on their feet by hosting a job fair

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— It’s been nearly one month since Governor Greg Abbott ended extra federal benefits early in hopes of getting Texans off unemployment and now some are still struggling to find work.

That is one reason why Workforce Solutions North Texas hosted an in-person job fair Tuesday morning with more than 100 employers in the North Texas area.

Unemployment concerns during the pandemic have been a struggle for people like Jimmy Bryant.

“For a whole year I’ve been unemployed, trying to go to work; it’s been tough”, Bryant said.

At the same time, businesses are facing an ironic obstacle: finding workers. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics: just last month alone, the U.S. added 850,000 jobs, but with added jobs come: challenges

“We’re just now getting back out in the market, having live job fairs. It’s been a little bit of a slow start,” Business Service Consultant, Scott Felion said.

“It’s really about the employers at this point, there’s a lot of open positions and employers who are hurting,” said Felion.

Jimmy Bryant, 60, said he’s having a difficult time re-entering the workforce because he doesn’t have much experience with technology. In fact, Bryant doesn’t even own a computer.

“I think that’s the problem, that’s why I came out here to try and get some help with that and maybe get a job,” Bryant said.

To help with that worry, Workforce Solution of North Texas hosted a job fair with more than 15 different organizations that cater to public service jobs.



“They were our first responders, they were our backbone during the covid-19 pandemic. They’re our first line of defense for anything, so we feel like we needed them and support them,” Felion said.

One of the lines of defense was North Texas State Hospital. Officials there are looking to help make a difference for members in our community.



“We’re looking for folks that want to find their career and not just a job, we’re hoping to get some qualified candidates that say I want to help make a change and difference,” Recruiting/ Retention Specialist at North Texas State Hospital Ray Dixon said.

Officials with Workforce Solutions hope job seekers like Bryant walked away with a few golden opportunities after a year of uncertainty.

If you missed this job fair, no need to worry- you can always call Workforce Solutions of North Texas at (940) 322-1801 to see what job opportunities are available in our area.