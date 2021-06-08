Workforce Solutions to host virtual job fair

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The job market in Wichita County is surely looking up from where it was a year ago during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wichita County Deputy Brien Conner said he loves his job because he gets to educate the community on crime prevention.

“If I can prevent somebody from having a bad day with a home invasion or burglary or vehicle burglary or something like that just by giving them the tips and tricks that they might need to know to stay safe out there,” said Conner.

But over the last year he and other deputies have had to work even harder due to staffing issues.

“Currently right now we’ve got a big shortage in detention officers and that’s our main focus right now is trying to recruit detention officers,” said Deputy Melvin Joyner.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office isn’t alone.

Unemployment is down to 5% in the county, according to officials with Workforce Solutions North Texas. That’s one reason why the agency is preparing for an upcoming virtual job fair.

“From the healthcare industry, manufacturing, retail, and hospitality, we’ve got state jobs representatives, there’s just a variety of businesses that are hiring right now so anybody that’s looking for work it’s a great opportunity to connect with those hiring managers,” said Workforce Solutions Business Outreach Manager Kendra Ball.

And even though this won’t be your typical in-person hiring fair, Ball said those looking for work should still dress for the job you want.

“Make sure that you are dressed appropriately, that you feel good about yourself. Come with a positive attitude and a smile and just make sure that you keep things positive as you are talking with the employers,” said Ball.

The Sheriff’s office will be part of the event too. Deputy Melvin Joyner said they are looking for individuals willing to accept challenges and those individuals looking to make a difference in the community.

“A different kind of concept, working one on one with individuals is an opportunity to help individuals. Maybe they got into trouble for the first time and this is your opportunity to help work with them and get them back on the right track,” said Joyner

And by the time the new Wichita County Law Enforcement Center is fully operational, Joyner hopes to have detention officers on the job to serve the community.

The virtual job fair runs from Monday, June 21st through Friday, June 25th.

To register, click here.