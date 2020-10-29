Workforce Solutions will host a “red, white, and you” virtual hiring fair

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the ninth year, Workforce Solutions North Texas, in partnership with the Texas Workforce Commission, and the Texas Veterans Commission, will host a virtual hiring fair for veterans, military members, and their spouses on Thursday, November 5.

This event is a joint initiative supported by the Office of the Governor, the Texas Medical

Center, TVC, and TWC to connect veterans, military members, and their spouses with employers

who are seeking the exceptional skills of these groups.

“On behalf of Workforce Solutions North Texas, I extend my sincere appreciation to all those who have served or are currently in active military service in our Armed Forces,” said Workforce Solutions North Texas Executive Director Lisa McDaniel, “Workforce Solutions North Texas proudly honors and serves veterans who have defended, and currently defend our freedom each day. We at Workforce Solutions North Texas take great pride in linking North Texas veterans and military spouses to employment and training, as well as other resources to support your needs. Workforce Solutions North Texas is proud to be a part of and host our 9th annual Hiring, Red, White & You! event November 5, 2020.”

Thirty employers will participate in the live, virtual event on November 5. These employers represent over 150 jobs in the North Texas region and are ready to hire great candidates! Priority entry will be granted to veterans, military members, and their spouses from 11:00 a.m. through noon, then from noon until 2:00 p.m., job seekers from the general public are welcome to participate.

The cost is free, and registration is now open here. If you need assistance with your resume, what to expect while attending a virtual event, or how to interact effectively with employers virtually, please call our Workforce Solutions North Texas Employment Services Team today at (940-322-1801) ext.102.