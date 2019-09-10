World Suicide Prevention day is a day to recognize awareness that suicide can be prevented (resources provided)

(KFDX/KJTL) — According to the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP), every year, suicide is among the top 20 leading causes of death globally for people of all ages. It is responsible for over 800,000 deaths, which equates to one suicide every 40 seconds.

World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD), on 10 September, is organized by the IASP. World Health Organization (WHO) has been a co-sponsor of the day.

The purpose of WSPD is to raise awareness around the globe that suicide can be prevented.

Today, on Twitter, when you tweet with the hashtags #WorldSuicidePreventionDay #SuicidePrevention #WSPD2019

#WSPD or similar hashtags in 15 other languages, Twitter will automatically apply the international yellow and orange suicide prevention ribbon as an emoji to your hashtag.

Approximately 135 people suffer intense grief or are otherwise affected after someone they know commits suicide. This amounts to 108 million people per year who are profoundly impacted by suicidal behavior.

Suicidal behavior not only includes suicide, but also encompasses suicidal ideation and suicide attempts.

For every suicide, 25 people make a suicide attempt and many more have serious thoughts of suicide thereafter.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for young women 15 to 29 years old. 20% of suicides are said to be spur-of-the-moment decisions, caused by stress.

If you or someone you know is displaying suicidal behavior, a great resource is The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The Lifeline is a United States-based suicide prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.

You can call at 1-800-273-8255. You can also chat, by clicking here.

Additionally, the Lifeline offers services for Spanish speakers, offers options for deaf + hard of hearing, offers a veterans crisis line, and a disaster distress helpline.

