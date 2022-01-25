“Worst day ever, Bro” Details emerge in suicide later determined murder

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is in jail on a $1 million bond following an investigation into the death of his wife last year.

Around 4:30 p.m. on October 14, Wichita Falls police were called to a home in the 6700 block of Geronimo Drive to investigate a possible suicide by gunshot.

When officers arrived they spoke with 64-year-old Bruce Hanson, who said his wife, 65-year-old Vickie Hanson, was dead in their bedroom.

Crimes Against Persons detectives responded a short time later and took over the investigation. They say Hanson appeared intoxicated and smelled of alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, the detectives got an arrest warrant for hanson Tuesday morning and arrested him just after noon at his house for his wife’s murder.

Among evidence and causes for the finding of murder listed in the affidavit are inconsistencies in Hanson’s answers to detectives regarding the time he found her body, that he witnessed it then said he didn’t, that he tried to call 911 earlier but couldn’t get through.

While police found no record of him calling until the call he made later.

Police say he said he never touched the gun or even saw it but gunshot residue analysis tests later showed residue was on his hand.

An investigator also said with no evidence of powder burns on the wound, it would not have been possible for Vickie to shoot herself in the head from the distance the gun was fired from.

They also said her two children said Hanson was abusive to her and she was in the process of moving out.