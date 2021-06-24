New wound care center opens at Wilbarger General Hospital

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s an exciting new option for people in the Wilbarger County area experiencing chronic or non-healing wounds.

The Wilbarger General Hospital Wound Care Center is now open and providing specialized treatment. In fact, a hyperbarics chamber was just installed Thursday which gets more oxygen to would helping them heal faster.

Wilbarger General has teamed up with Healogics, a company with over 600 wound care centers across the country, to help wounds that will not heal including those from diabetes.

“With blood circulation being poor in the lower extremities that can lead to wounds not healing correctly and they need help and that’s what we’re here to do. Also, chronic illnesses, other chronic illnesses and obesity is a problem too for wounds. We’re all living longer so we’re having more health issues as we age so we’re here to help,” Wound Care Center Program Director Kathy McCleelan said.

Many treatments are now available at the wound care center for patients with non-healing and chronic wounds.

For more information visit the Wilbarger General Hospital website.