WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a wreck that happened in a residential neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, police responded to a call about a wreck in the 4800 block of Big Bend Drive near Fairway Ave.

Two vehicles are pictured one with heavy front-end damage in a residential neighborhood in Wichita Falls, Texas on February 21, 2023. Photo Credit: KFDX/Josh Hoggard Two vehicles are pictured one with heavy front-end damage in a residential neighborhood in Wichita Falls, Texas on February 21, 2023. Photo Credit: KFDX/Josh Hoggard

When police arrived on the scene they observed two vehicles had sustained heavy damage to their front ends, a black Hyundai Santa Fe that was in the street and a dark-colored Chevrolet SUV that was at rest in the front yard of a residence on Big Bend Drive.

The driver of the Hyundai Santa Fe was helped out of the vehicle and placed into an AMR ambulance. After a short time, she was transported with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department at the scene said they were working to discover the cause of the accident.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.