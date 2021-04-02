UPDATE: one person airlifted in US 287 wreck

UPDATE: 11:16 a.m. April 2, 2021

According to DPS Trooper Dan Buesing, at approximately 9 a.m. two vehicles* were traveling in the northbound lane on US 287 in Bellevue.

A Toyota struck a Dodge pickup causing the Toyota to lose control and roll several times stopping in the center of US 287.

The driver of the Toyota was airlifted to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries.

The other passenger in vehicle was a young child who according to Buesing suffered minor injuries.

The driver was reported as wearing their seat belt and the child was in a car seat.

Occupants in the Dodge pickup are reported as OK.

The DPS is still investigating the cause of the wreck.

*Wreck was originally reported as single vehicle.

