Wreck involving semi shuts down part of Seymour Highway

UPDATE: Monday, May 24, 2021 at 7:05 a.m.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Dozens of units from multiple agencies continue to respond to a wreck involving a semi-truck carrying flammable materials.

According to our crew on the scene, units from the Wichita Falls Police Department, the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, the Wichita Falls Fire Department, and hazmat crews are on the scene.

The area of Seymour Highway near the intersection of Turkey Ranch Road remains closed at this time, as is the access road onto Kell Boulevard.

Officials are urging the public to avoid this area if possible.

Authorities have not said if any injuries occurred as a result of the wreck or the hazmat situation.

Details continue to be limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

ORIGINAL STORY: Monday, May 24, 2021 at 5:30 a.m.

Multiple agencies are at the scene of a wreck involving an 18-wheeler and car.

Seymour Highway near the intersection of Turkey Ranch Road is closed off. The first call came in around 4:45 Monday morning.

Our photojournalist on scene was able to confirm the semi was carrying flammable materials. It’s unclear how long the road will be closed for.

Authorities haven’t said if anyone was injured or if anyone was taken to the hospital.