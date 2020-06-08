UPDATE: One dead in head-on pin-in on Central Freeway

UPDATE: June 6, 2020 1:46 p.m.

Sargeant Dotson with WFPD said that a black Ford Fiesta with California tags was driving northbound in a southbound lane of US HWY 287.

Cream Ford Edge was driving southbound in the southbound lane when the driver of the black Ford struck the cream Ford head-on.

Driver in black Ford was pronounced dead on the scene and has not been identified.

According to officials, the driver of Ford Edge was taken to hospital with significant but non-life threatening injuries. The scene is still being investigated at this time.

No other passengers in either vehicle.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An wreck was reported around 12:21 p.m. as head-on collision near Central Freeway and HWY 79 cut off Castaway Cove.









Traffic is severely backed up in the area.

Officials are on scene investigating now including Wichita Falls Police Department, Wichita Falls Fire Department, AMR and TxDOT.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as this story develops.