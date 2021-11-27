Wreck on Southwest Parkway sends one to hospital

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was sent to the hospital after a wreck on Southwest Parkway.

Around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, November 27, Wichita Falls PD were called to Southwest Parkway near Fairway Boulevard for a wreck involving two vehicles.

According to Sgt. Tafte, a pickup was going eastbound on Southwest Parkway and failed to yield the right of way, turning in front of a car going westbound.

Tafte said the driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures.