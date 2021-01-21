Wrong-way chase ended when suspect crashed into car in Vernon

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Louisiana man is in custody in Wilbarger County after officers and troopers chased him through Vernon as he allegedly drove the wrong way on streets and the highway until he crashed into another vehicle.

Joshua De Vinci Smith, 22, is charged with evading and also had outstanding warrants from Louisiana for assault and robbery.

A DPS trooper stopped his Nissan Altima on U.S. 287 north of Vernon just after 11 a.m. Thursday morning, Jan. 21, for a traffic violation, then said Smith sped away.

Troopers and police pursued him into Vernon as he made multiple u-turns and drove the wrong way on streets and 287.

Troopers said he crashed into another vehicle at the business 287 and 287 access road intersection.

No one was injured in the crash.