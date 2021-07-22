Wrong-way collision sends three-year-old to Cook Children’s Medical Center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A three-year-old child was flown to Fort Worth with serious injuries following a wrong-way crash Wednesday afternoon in which the child was not secured in his child safety seat.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to an injury crash on North Martin Luther King Boulevard and Wichita Street around 3:34 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21.

According to a witness, a white Dodge Charger was traveling west on Wichita Street, driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

Sgt. Eipper said as the Charger approached the intersection, the driver failed to stop and was attempting to turn south onto North Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Sgt. Eipper said a grey Audi was traveling north on Martin Luther King Boulevard in the right lane and did not have time to stop the vehicle when the Charger pulled out in front of them.

The Audi struck the left passenger compartment of the Charger.

According to Sgt. Eipper, a three-year-old child was sitting in a child safety seat on the side of impact but was not secured in the child safety seat.

Sgt. Eipper said the child and driver, the child’s mother, were both transported to the hospital. The child sustained serious injuries and was flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

The child’s mother also sustained injuries and was being evaluated at the hospital.

The driver of the audio received injuries to both his legs but refused to be transported to the hospital for treatment.