WSC officials educate employees on COVID safety, hazard pay

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — When the pandemic hit, Work Services Corporation was one of the first employers to have a positive case. Now, they are taking precautions to make sure their employers are working in a safe environment. However, some employees said they’d like a little help in the pocketbook, too.

Since a Work Services Corporation employee tested positive for COVID-19, CEO of the nonprofit, D avid T oogood, said they’ve gone above and beyond to keep their employees safe.

“Our approach to COVID-19 in the workplace and keeping employees safe has been to get as smart as possible on the steps to take, pay attention to CDC guidance and W ichita County Health Department, and put as many things in place to prevent our employees from getting sick,” Toogood said.

WSC has taken steps to ensure cleanliness of the facility why increasing education and care for employees. As happy as Work Services Corporation employee Daniel Holmes is, he said more is needed.

“We are sanitizing every 30 minutes we are wearing masks and I applaud that and we are social distancing six feet apart, and I applaud that, too,” Holmes said. “Getting results back from coworkers relieving information faster, not saying you have to give us a name, but let us know if we been in contact with them that way we can protect ourselves and protect our families.”

Holmes adds since he is an essential employee, he and some other coworkers feel they should receive hazard pay. However, the pay is negotiated into a contract before work even begins, so that extra money is not possible unless lawmakers make a change.

“There is no extra money that is being spent and not being allocated to the conduct of those contracts, so there is not much we could do unless the federal government were to pass some type of legislation that would authorize budgets to increase,” Toogood said.

For now, those at Work Services Corporation will continue to try and stay safe so they can keep working.