WWE Hall of Famer bringing “Nice Day” book tour to WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Guess what Texoma? WWE Hall of Famer and PWHF Inductee legend Mick Foley, is coming to Wichita Falls for his “Nice Day” tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his book release “Have a Nice Day.”

Foley will be sharing his stories, and answering questions to fans with an up-close and personal meet and greet for attendees who purchase a VIP ticket.

The event will take place on Tuesday, October 15, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum located at 712 8th street.

General admission tickets are $25 and VIP tickets are $75.

For more information on this event, click here.

