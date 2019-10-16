Wyoming GM workers hopeful strike to end soon

Local News

by: Leon Hendrix

Posted: / Updated:

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — While encouraging news about the status of negotiations between the United Auto Workers and General Motors makes headlines, those on the picket lines are doing what they have been doing for the fifth week straight.

News that GM CEO Mary Barra was getting involved in the talks spurred speculation Tuesday that an agreement was coming near.

“I’m encouraged by that,” Tommy Force, an employee at the GM Wyoming plant and a health and safety representative for the UAW, told News 8.

GM workers at the Wyoming facility, near Burton Street and Burlingame Avenue, are among the nearly 50,000 employees who walked off the job on Sept. 15 and went on strike. Workers are demanding a bigger share of GM’s profits, job security and a clearer path to permanent employment for temporary workers among other things.

GM says the company is under pressure to cut labor costs and reports its employees are the highest paid among the big three domestic automakers.

Workers on the picket lines who declined to be interviewed said their optimism comes with caution. They say they’ve heard rumblings before that talks were progressing, only to later hear news that the sides had reached a stalemate.

Force said employees were fatigued by the strike, but willing to continue if need be to reach a better deal for union workers.

“If this has to go on another month, we’ll be here and we’ll be fighting,” Force said.

Part of Force’s confidence comes from the support union members have received from the community.

Inside the UAW hall located down the street from the Wyoming plant, workers on strike can find a makeshift food pantry and donated goods to help them meet their basic needs.

In one room, there is baby food, diapers and personal items. In another there is canned goods, pasta and other nonperishable foods. In addition to the donated goods, workers can find a hot meal at the union hall prepared by volunteers or donated from a local business.

Workers can also find the helping hand of people like Jim and Jenny Cronover, retired GM employees volunteering their time.

“They’re very glad to see us. They need it,” Jenny Cronover told News 8. “I know they need it because they’ve been down here for a long time.”

“It’s my turn and Jenny’s and all the retirees to give something back,” Jim Cronover said.

On Tuesday, the Cronovers prepared chili to serve along with fixings and homemade bread.

“When you have kids at home, there’s no milk in the refrigerator and you’ve got a chance of getting evicted — it’s not very nice,” Cronover said about the conditions workers on strike face.

Jim Cronover knows the ropes. He’s been in the shoes the workers are in now, having been on strike during his decades long career with GM. He said the times were difficult but worth it to improve conditions for workers.

Force said union members have been overwhelmed with the support from volunteers and those who brought donations. Large sheets of paper hang in the union hall with the names of individuals and companies that have donated. There are more than 100 names listed.

“I’m deeply touched by this community,” Force said. “I can’t thank the people in this area enough.”

The Cronovers say they’ll be there to support the union workers for the duration of the strike because retirees supported their plight years ago. But they too are growing weary and hopeful that the strike is coming to an end with a better deal for union workers.

“It’s been hectic,” Jim Cronover said. “I’ll be glad when it’s over with. I’m getting too old for this.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Girls VB: NOCONA VS. CITY VIEW

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls VB: NOCONA VS. CITY VIEW"

Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee looks to cut costs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee looks to cut costs"

October 15 officially Arthur Bea Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "October 15 officially Arthur Bea Day"

Bellevue ISD residents to vote on $4.5 million school bond

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bellevue ISD residents to vote on $4.5 million school bond"

What The Tech: Fortnite addiction

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: Fortnite addiction"

Bellevue ISD residents to vote on $4.5 million school bond

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bellevue ISD residents to vote on $4.5 million school bond"

WFISD aims for "22nd-century" school

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFISD aims for "22nd-century" school"

WF Police Department to receive new e-citation system

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF Police Department to receive new e-citation system"

City officials working to resolve multiple water main breaks

Thumbnail for the video titled "City officials working to resolve multiple water main breaks"

HY: 3D Mammograms

Thumbnail for the video titled "HY: 3D Mammograms"

City Council approves bid for construction on Circle Trail Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "City Council approves bid for construction on Circle Trail Project"

UPDATE: Body found by Lawton PD is now released to determine cause of death

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Body found by Lawton PD is now released to determine cause of death"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News