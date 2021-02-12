Xtreme International Motorcycle Ice Racing comes to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX KJTL) — Pure adrenaline is what you could expect to find at the Xtreme International Motorcycle Ice Racing event.

“It a 100% adrenaline event. It’s not like anything else. I love racing. I love being on two wheels being in front of the crowd. You feel the energy and being under the lights you just try to pump everybody up and put 110% into it,” Colby Long said.

Long also known as the Thunder from down under is from Perth, Australia and has been racing bikes all his life.

“I have been riding since I was 3-years-old so 24 years now I been racing for 23 and I have been ice racing for four years now,” Long said.

Accelerating around the rink from 0 to 60 mph in under 3 seconds, this sport can attract a crowd. One of Colby’s favorite things about the job.

“At the end of the night, we do an autograph session we set up a table and the whole crowd gets to come through as they leave the building. They are giving away autographs, signing goggles, they are giving away gloves or number plates and stuff like that just seeing the kids light up that is the best part of the job,” Long said.

A job that has been postponed, but now can bring many back together