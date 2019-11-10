YCSO: Investigation continues into Olney drive-by shooting

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Young County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help solving a drive-by shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.
Law enforcement officers were called to the area near Fort Belknap about 3 p.m.
Witnesses reported hearing a gunshot and saw a red truck with a white stripe leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
No injuries were reported, but the Olney Police Department found a shell casing behind the building.
They are looking for the suspect involved in this shooting.
This incident is under investigation, and Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock asks for anyone with information to call young county officials at 940-549-1555.
