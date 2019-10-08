Yesway to purchase Allsup’s convenience stores

KFDX/KJTL— Yesway announced that it has entered into an agreement to purchase Allsup’s Convenience Stores and over 300 locations.

Even though the company has been sold, its famous deep-fried burritos are here to stay!

Back in September, Allsup’s stores were experiencing a shortage of their burritos.

Even though Yesway is buying out Allsup’s, it will continue to offer many of Allsup’s signature items and services.



Allsup’s was founded in Roswell, N.M. in 1956 by Lonnie and Barbara Allsup, and has pioneered many business concepts for the convenience store business.

There are 304 stores in New Mexico, West Texas, and Oklahoma.

