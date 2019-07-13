YMCA fundraiser uses ‘hill-power’ for speedy donations in 2019 soapbox race

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—It’s anyone’s race downtown at the 2019 YMCA Soapbox Races and children ages 7- to 12-years-old revved up for this big event early.

From horse-power to hill power, these races are a downtown tradition during this day filled with family, fun and games.

The Y uses this fun event to raise money to support children who can’t afford its program to make sure no kids are denied access.

The soapbox races encourage contestants to build their own karts for added fun and family bonding.

This year, families geared up early in preparation for the races.

“My son has been just ecstatic since Thursday when they did the practice run, and he’s just been practicing at home on the couch and on the floor, so yeah, we’re just so excited,” Jessica Peeples said.

Texoma’s Homepage’s very own Melanie Townsend and Abby Loring took to the fast lane.

In a match of evening versus sports news, the two anchors started the races and once again, reigning champion Melanie took home the victory.