WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To help make sure every student starts the year off with the tools they need to learn, the Wichita Falls YMCA is running a school supply drive to help make a difference in the community.

The supply drive goes until Tuesday, August 15.

If you’d like to donate, you can drop off school supplies like backpacks, pencils, paper and notebooks, to both YMCA locations in Wichita Falls.

All donations will go directly to benefit students in the Wichita Falls area.