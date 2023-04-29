WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The YMCA continues to promote wellness of kids with the annual Healthy Kids Days.

The free event brought plenty of activities to keep the kids active and engaged with others.

Bounce houses, face paint, dunk tank, and even the indoor soccer area was opened for kids to run around in.

As COVID brought isolation for a lot of people, the Y works to get kids outside and interact with others.

Something YMCA Health and Wellness Director Megan Hill says is important and she’s glad to see families take advantage of the free event.

“I think we all lost that factor after COVID and learning to create social interaction I think is really the key factor in this so that kids take away that they don’t need to be behind social media, they don’t need to be behind electronics that they can find enjoyment outside with their friends and their family,” Hill said.

This is an annual nationwide event, so if you missed out, mark your calendars for next year!