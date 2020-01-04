YMCA hosts life-saving class to encourage Texomans to learn safety skills

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You never know when there might be a time you need to step in and potentially save someone’s life.

The downtown Wichita Falls YMCA is offering a blended learning class meaning half of the course is taught online and the other in person.

Participants will exit the class CPR, AED, adult and pediatric first aid certified. Certification lasts two years before expiring.

From the online portion to videos in a classroom to actual practice on mannequins, the certification class is designed to prepare students for most situations.

Even the case of a mass shooting.

“The majority of people who lose their life in that situation is due to bleeding out, so if you know what to do to stave off bleeding, then you can save somebody’s life,” YMCA instructor Annette Penney said.

Classes have a limit of 10 people.

The next class is scheduled for Jan. 18.