Employee of Wichita Falls YMCA tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An employee of the Wichita Falls YMCA has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a post on the official Wichita Falls YMCA Facebook page.

According to the post, the employee is currently at home recovering, but did teach a class prior to receiving a positive test result.

YMCA officials said all members that participated in that class have been notified and management contacted all branch members who were in contact with the employee.

The employee wore their mask while in the facility and while teaching.

All employees have been wearing masks since July 3, including the employee who tested positive for COVID-19, in compliance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s most recent executive order requiring face masks in public places with ten or more people present.

Officials said the YMCA took extra precautions around the branch with a deep clean and sanitation after they were informed of the positive test result.

If you have any questions you can call the Branch Director at (940)-761-1000.

