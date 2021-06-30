YMCA of Wichita Falls reminds parents about swim lessons

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s an alarming and very sad statistic out right now. More than 30 children have drowned in Texas so far this year.

With this in mind lifeguards at the YMCA downtown want to remind people to take the necessary steps to ensure their children will be safe near the water.

As many prepare to head off to lakes and pools for summer vacations, it’s important to remember that accidents can happen in a matter of seconds and a local lifeguard from the YMCA wants to remind parents to prepare their little ones for the water.

“Swimming is one of the most important things for children to learn how to do,” said Aquatics Coordinator Aaron Matthews.

35 kids have drowned in Texas so far in 2021 and that’s why the YMCA of Wichita Falls has put a strong emphasis on parents taking advantage of their swimming lessons for children.

“The Y does a fantastic job of training those essential water safety skills that are needed and can be used for a lifetime,” said Steve Hudman District Executive Director of the YMCA of Wichita Falls.

“It is very important for children to learn swimming at a young age due to the fact that 70% of the world is covered in water,” Matthews said.

And lifeguards believe that the earlier parents introduce their children to water, the better.

“As soon as possible, that you can’t start young enough,” Matthews said.

The YMCA district director says he knows their job is done once he sees children walk out of the pool as swimmers.

“Everyday I have somebody that I interact with that comes in, you know ‘hey, I learned to swim at the YMCA downtown at that pool,'” Hudman said.

And the swimming lessons aren’t just for children. Anyone who wants to learn how to swim is welcome to come in for a lesson.

“We have wonderful teachers, wonderful instructors and they love doing their job and we love having you guys here,” Matthews said.

It’s a long tradition the YMCA of Wichita Falls plans to continue in hopes of helping families avoid the worst.

You can find out more information about upcoming swimming lessons here.