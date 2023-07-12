WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The YMCA of Wichita Falls has announced its partnership with the Wichita Falls Independent School District to offer an onsite after school program.

The program will cater to students from Booker T. Washington, Cunningham, Fain, Franklin and Jefferson Elementary schools within WFISD.

Starting on August 14, 2023, after school care services will start at these elementary schools for the entire 2023-2024 school year. Under this program, students will be released after school to a dedicated Site Supervisor stationed on campus.

The after school care is meant to provide a safe and nurturing environment for children, offering a variety of activities and support. This includes an afternoon snack, homework help, daily reading time, open centers and playground time each afternoon.

Parents and guardians will have the flexibility to pick up their child at the Elementary School’s designated area anytime between the end of school and 5:30 p.m.

Furthermore, when school is not in session, children will be welcomed back to the Dillard Early Learning and Youth Academy.

“The YMCA of Wichita Falls is thrilled to partner with WFISD to provide this

necessary out-of-school time learning benefit which helps meet a vital need in our

community. We hope that this program on-site at the different elementary school

communities will provide families that added benefit of safe and affordable childcare

to allow the parents to continue to finish the work day,” said President and CEO,

YMCA of Wichita Falls, AJ Hernandez. “We are committed to improving learning loss

prevention thru quality homework help, STEAM enrichment activities, and our YMCA

core values that will help children not only learn better in the classroom but have fun

while doing it.”

The after school program will be open to students from kindergarten to 5th grade, and affordable weekly pricing options are available.

For members, the cost will be $70 per week, while non-members can join the program at $95 per week.

Operating from Monday to Friday, the program will begin at school dismissal and conclude at 5:30 p.m.

Families seeking further information or wishing to enroll their child in the program can contact the YMCA at (940) 855-2301. Additional details can also be found on the organization’s website at www.ymcawf.org.

In recognition of the collaboration with WFISD, the YMCA is pleased to offer a discount for WFISD employees. Interested individuals are encouraged to call for more information.