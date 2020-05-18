YMCA reopens with new safety guidelines

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— All gyms are back open Monday, that includes the YMCA and they have implemented a lot of precautions for members.

Many gym doors are opening Monday under the instruction of Governor Greg Abbott.

YMCA Branch Director Steve Sullwold said to ensure a safe environment they are checking temperatures at the door, have implemented social distancing, requiring members to bring their own towels and their own workout mat.

The locker rooms will also so be off limits with the exception of the use of the bathroom and handwashing sinks.

“Obviously our main focus is fitness and wellness but there is a strong public health component now, I think it’s gonna shape how we do business going forward,” Sullwold said. “[it] Probably sensitized us more to our environments being as pristine at they possibly can be.”

And for those people who are ready to jump back in, Fitness and Wellness Director Megan Gibson said pace yourselves.

Gibson suggested finding a balance and figure out what is achievable and sustainable and also stay hydrated.

“I think a lot of people probably got very stagnant, sitting around, laying around, being lethargic, they probably slept a lot,” Gibson said. “But inadequate sleep or too much sleep but then not enough fluids and nutrition, I think a lot of people will struggle coming back.”

They are open in phases though, so the sauna, basketball courts, swimming pool and jacuzzis are still off-limits to the public, at least for now.