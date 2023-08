WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The YMCA will give free school supplies at the Wichita Falls Housing Authority just before students return to their classrooms.

On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., residents in the Housing Authority can head to the Paul Irwin Center, where the YMCA of Wichita Falls will be handing out 1000’s of supplies, according to the President and CEO of YMCA of Wichita Falls AJ Hernandez.

The supplies have been donated by YMCA members and the community.