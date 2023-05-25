WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new childcare option is coming to Wichita Falls at the end of the summer.

Officials with the YMCA of Wichita Falls and Colonial Church announced on Thursday, May 25, 2023, that they have teamed up to expand childcare services already offered by the YMCA.

A new facility which will be called The YMCA Early Learning Academy at Colonial is expected to open in mid-August of 2023, featuring nine new classrooms, accommodating up to 120 children from ages 6 weeks to 4 years old.

The new YMCA facility will be located inside Colonial Church, located at 4300 Maplewood Avenue, according to a media release from the YMCA

In addition to bringing a new option for childcare to the residents of Wichita Falls, the partnership between the YMCA and Colonial Church also will bring new jobs to the area. The release said The YMCA is looking to hire 19 full-time roles and several part-time positions.

“We hope it is an example on how organizations should collaborate more for good in our

community,” A.J. Hernandez, President and CEO of the YMCA of Wichita Falls said.

The YMCA Early Learning Academy at Colonial will offer a comprehensive curriculum focused

on early literacy, social-emotional development, and physical activity.

“The need for quality educational-based childcare is growing each and every day in our

community,” Hernandez said. “The new YMCA Early Learning Academy at Colonial is a direct response to that need and we are excited to partner with a like-minded organization that sees community IMPACT as a priority.”

Families interested in enrolling their children in the YMCA Early Learning Academy at

Colonial can visit the YMCA website at ymcawf.org or contact the YMCA Youth Development Leadership team at (940) 855-2301 for more information.