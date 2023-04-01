WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — 125 kids swing for the fences in the Miracle League Opening Day!

Those athletes signed up for a six-week season that will conclude about mid-May. Saturday’s games were filled with dingers, hits, stolen bases, and lots of fun.

Eight teams compete Saturday with the last game between the Yankees and the Twins.

Airmen from Sheppard were out on the field volunteering and helping the kids.

This past fall, the league held its first fall season and now with spring season here, YMCA officials say community involvement is what will keep the Miracle League going for the kids.

“This is a community that sees the need for more programs for folks with adaptive abilities and so we’re going to continue to focus on that, we’re going to continue to make it a priority, and the community sees it and supports it and so that tells us it’s a community of people that love each other,” President and CEO of YMCA Wichita Falls AJ Hernandez said.

Hernandez said the YMCA is looking to expand the program into other sports like soccer and basketball.