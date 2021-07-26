YMCA to host Parent’s Night Out Gymnastic finals watch party

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Have you ever wanted to watch Olympic Gymnastics in an actual USA Gymnastics Gym? The Bill Bartley Family YMCA will be showing the Individual All-Around Gymnastics Final. Come jump and play with YMCA Staff and watch your gymnastics heroes represent America at the Olympics

The watch party will be held on July 29, 2021, in the Stephens Family Gymnastics Center of the Bill Bartley YMCA. This is Free to the first 75 people that register for the event.

The Women’s All-Around Final will be projected onto the wall and we will be doing YMCA giveaways during the commercial breaks.

The YMCA USAG Competitive Team will do a tumbling performance. This will take place from 7:00-9:00 p.m.

This is a parent’s night-out event that has a few requirements. Attendees must register 24 hours ahead of open gym and attendees must be potty trained. This event is free to attend.

To register for the event you can call 940-285-6371 or click here.

The YMCA will also show the Women’s Gymnastic Team Final on July 27th.

There are only 75 spots available for the parent’s night out event.