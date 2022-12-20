WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The holiday cheer and magic in our community just keeps on going. This time, touching the lives of 40 families that live in the Wichita Falls Housing Authority.

Christmas cookies, plenty of presents and a visit from Santa himself! All the things that make the holidays feel just right. And for these families, it’s exactly what was needed to make their Christmas special.

“A lot of people when they think of Christmas they think of the joy, the happiness, but what people don’t think about is the stress that a lot of people have. Those who have financial burdens where you know they might only have enough money to just pay bills. So it becomes a strain to have gifts and presents for their children,” ROSS Program Coordinator of the Wichita Falls Housing Authority Paris Ward said.

Thanks to some great folks in our community like the YMCA of Wichita Falls, 40 families can rest assured knowing that there will be gifts under the tree come Christmas morning.

“People think of the YMCA, they think of a gymnasium, swim and gym style, but we do more than that. This is a part of our mission and strategic plan at the YMCA to give back and share in the season of giving” President & CEO of the YMCA of Wichita Falls AJ Hernandez said.

And giving they did! Even YMCA members stepped up to put a smile on a child’s face

“One kid got a bike and he was so stoked and he hugged Santa and was so thankful. And the smiles I think is what does it for me,’ Hernandez said.

Plus creating memories like these, are what the holiday season is all about.

“It is a blessing to be a blessing. We’ve all experienced ups and downs, and in my life, I’ve been a person to be on the receiving end and so it’s just so awesome to be on the giving end,” Ward said.

Giving some love and cheer to those who need it most!

For more information about the Wichita Falls Housing Authority, click here. For more information on the YMCA of Wichita Falls, click here.