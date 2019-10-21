Yoga enthusiasts stretch their way to a cure

The Hive, Rheagan Ortega and DJ Marcus Mcgee, owner of TAG’s Maniac’s Mansion, combined for hip hop beer yoga at the Downtown Farmer’s Market.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The farmers market may have not been open for fresh food shopping, but Sunday evening it was full of people doing yoga in support of breast cancer awareness.

The Hive, Rheagan Ortega and DJ Marcus Mcgee, owner of TAG’s Maniac’s Mansion, combined for Hip Hop Beer Yoga at the Downtown Farmer’s Market.

The proceeds benefit a United Regional Foundation and Children’s Miracle Network Fund which funded 105 mammograms for uninsured local women last year.

Sunday’s event was in honor of Susan Baley, a breast cancer survivor and one of Ortega’s yoga students.

“I personally have multiple yoga students that have beat breast cancer or are currently going through chemo treatments that come seek yoga to kind of seek refuge and kind of find themselves again,” Yoga instructor Rheagan Ortega said.

If you couldn’t make it to Hip Hop Beer Yoga, you can still donate to the fund.

The group has combined for three events this year, and they’re planning for more.

No dates are set yet, but you can see where to find future events here.

If you want to donate to the United Regional fund, you can drop by The Hive and they’ll donate it from there.