“You don’t believe in God,” daughter says to father as she allegedly beats him

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with injury to an elderly person after police said she beat her father twice.

Lorin Bunch is jailed on a $5,000 bond.

Police said the victim called police Monday morning and said Bunch came in his room around midnight and got on top of him in his bed and said she was the devil and began hitting him while saying “You don’t believe in god.”

He said she then got off him and she left and drove herself to the hospital to be evaluated.

He said she returned around 9:30 a.m. and began hitting him again with her fist.

He said he tried to get away but she followed him around the house hitting him.

When Bunch finally stopped, he was able to call police.