YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Young County health officials have confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

According to Young County health official Dr. Pat Martin, one of the eight cases is from Dallas and the other seven cases are from Young County.

Four individuals are hospitalized.

As of Monday, July 21, there are 74 active cases in the county, with a total of 215 cases.

138 individuals have recovered and three people have died.