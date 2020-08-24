Young Co. family finds biggest Oil discovery in Midland-Odessa area

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL)— Texas is the top U.S. producer of both crude oil and natural gas.

Despite the industry suffering through the pandemic with record low prices, one Young County family managed to strike liquid gold in the Midland area.

Shortly after purchasing land near the Perrin Witt and Midland areas, Manjiut Sahota and his family started having seismic tests done on the ground to look for oil and gas.

“We just did the observe report and it came in at 417 BCFequivalentt to about seventy-four million barrels” Edge Energy Owner Manjiut Sahota said.

Sahota said with many people out of work and looking for jobs, this find will be able to bring jobs to Midland-Odessa and other surrounding smaller towns.

“Eldorado, Ozona, and Del Rio are close to us and the bigger services are in the Midland Odessa area so yeah, directly and indirectly, it will economically impact those towns,” S a hota said.

Having no knowledge of the oil business, Monrose Sahota, M ajiut’s son said his father put him at all aspects of the business first hand.

“Dad did not help me at all he put us on the floors he had us on the derricks he had us on the operating floor and everything it makes you realize the danger of the job as well, “Edge energy owner Monrose Sahota.

A job that could soon bring economic growth to the Odessa-midland area in the near future.