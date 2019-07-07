Young Co. officials investigate incident that has Olney residents concerned

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDS/KJTL)—

Young County officials are investigating an incident that has Olney residents concerned.

Residents said officials have been out at the 600 block of Main Street since early Sunday morning.

Our crew on scene said there are three houses blocked off with crime scene tape.

Those on scene were unable to tell our crew information at this time, and officials with the Young County Sheriff’s Office said they do not have a statement at this time, but will release information once they have it available.

We will have the latest once it becomes available.

