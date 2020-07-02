Young Co. officials report 14 new COVID-19 cases, total now 75

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Young County health officials are reporting 14 new COVID-19 cases bringing the county total to 75 cases with a few cases from surrounding areas Thursday afternoon.

According to medical official Dr. Pat Martin, 14 new cases come from Young, Tarrant, Stephens, Parker and Hood counties.

“Several large hospitals in Texas are reaching capacity numbers,” Martin stated. “We need to do whatever we can to slow the curve down again.”

Click here for the latest from Graham Regional Medical Center.