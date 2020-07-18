Young Co. reports two COVID-19-related deaths, total now 3

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Young County health officials have reported two COVID-19-related deaths Friday.

According to Young County health authority Dr. Pat Martin, there have been two deaths in the last 48 hours.

“One that mentioned previously died at the long term care facility and the other died at Wise Regional Hospital after being transferred from the long term care facility,” Martin stated in a Facebook post.

Officials with the Graham Regional Medical Center reported there have been 2,302 people tested at the hospital, and 193 have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 55 pending tests.