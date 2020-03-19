Young Co. residents clear debris, work to rebuild after two damaging tornadoes

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two tornadoes ripped through parts of Young County Wednesday night leaving about 31 residents displaced.

A number of those residents were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The families affected said they have a lot of damage to sort through, but they are grateful no lives were lost, but while some people sustained injuries this family was not home.

Hours after two tornadoes made a way through Young County, South Bend residents like Chris Stroud and Jennifer Beeker are reliving the moment.

“It was almost done; I mean the whole storm was about to pass us, and that’s when it just got dead silent, and we knew it was about to start,” Stroud said. “We grab the kids, got in the closet in our bedroom, the whole house started to shake. We could feel dust coming off when the roof peeled off our house.”

“It’s completely unstable, if you try to walk into this room,” Beeker said. “It feels like the roof is going to cave in on you, so it’s pretty bad.”

Also, picking up what is left of their homes.

Stroud’s parents’ home that was standing for 30 years was ripped apart and the roof of his home did not make it through the night.

“At this point, we’re just trying to get the essential items out the house, all the old things that hold memories,” Stroud said.

As for Beeker, it’s back to the beginning and they are not alone. County leaders have been working tirelessly to remove the rubble while putting residents’ minds at ease.

“We’re out here you got folks with Young County behind you and we support you and we are trying to do our best to help,” Young County Precinct 2 Commissioner Matt Pruitt said.

Many residents express concern about not hearing a warning siren before this all took place.

Young County Emergency Management Coordinator Gregory Coker said that is something they hope to work on for the future.

“There are no warning sirens in that small community down there and it is definitely something that we will take a look at and see how we can better serve that part of the community in the future,” Coker said.

As for Beeker and Stroud, though they have lost a lot, they’re remaining hopeful.

Power is still out in the area and Oncor has been out here for hours clearing fallen powerlines.