Young Co. SO prepares to maintain peace for possible Graham protest

Local News
GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — After rumors of residents rallying for a peaceful protest arose Friday, Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock said officials are standing by to maintain peace in downtown Graham.

“We have not confirmed any rumors but we are prepared to maintain peace,” Babcock said.

Several Graham residents have called our newsroom to notify us that a group of people have apparently assembled to protest a Confederate monument in Graham, and that other residents have assembled to defend that monument.

We have a crew heading to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

Read the full statement from Sheriff Babcock below:

