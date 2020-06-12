Young Co. SO prepares to maintain peace for possible Graham protest

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — After rumors of residents rallying for a peaceful protest arose Friday, Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock said officials are standing by to maintain peace in downtown Graham.

“We have not confirmed any rumors but we are prepared to maintain peace,” Babcock said.

Several Graham residents have called our newsroom to notify us that a group of people have apparently assembled to protest a Confederate monument in Graham, and that other residents have assembled to defend that monument.

Read the full statement from Sheriff Babcock below: