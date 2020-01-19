Young Co. SO warns residents about scam targeting elderly

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Another scam has made its way into Texoma, and the Young County Sheriff is warning folks to be cautious.

Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock posted on Facebook Sunday morning after receiving notice about someone posing as an officer.

“This time he posed as a Lt. Michael’s but the name or office can change, please be aware and alert,” Babcock stated. ” Please don’t be a victim. If any officer contacts you from any office requesting payment for a warrant CONTACT US IMMEDIATELY. Please call 940-549-1555 to confirm any details and DO NOT give out any personal info over the phone.”

This scam follows after Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office warned residents about someone claiming to be with AEP and pulling residents power meter.

A person also compromised a Nocona gas station last week, so Nocona Police Department officers warned residents about skimmers.