Young Co. students experience history at Fort Belknap

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — Over in Young County, some students visited fort Belknap Friday ahead of their annual fort Belknap days.

There, volunteers dressed up as soldiers and set up tents for a real-life feel

students could pick up and look at the artifacts from the era and ask questions that would be answered by soldiers.

After the students met with soldiers at the camp sight they were escorted over to a nearby field and watch a display of cannon fire.

“Its a way to teach kids about history a lot of these guys let the kids manipulate the artifacts so they Can see it hold guns make candles things like that by making it tangible helps the kids learn better,” Fort Belknap director Jim Hammond said.

Fort Belknap was founded on June 24, 1851 by Brevet Brigadier general. William G. Belknap.