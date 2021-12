YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas A&M Fire Service (TAMFS) responded to a grass fire in Young County south of Newcastle.

Before 5:30 p.m., the fire was estimated to be about 300 acres, but it has since grown to an estimated 600 acres.

An update from the TAMFS at 9:39 p.m. Friday said the fire was 50% contained.

Drone footage provided by Tony Ramirez, a Southbend VFD Drone Operator shows the scope of the fire.