WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Graham Police Department has confirmed the identity of human remains found on March 8, 2022, through DNA tests.

Police said the victim is a man who was reported missing a year earlier, Nathan Ray Daniels, 54.

Foul play is not suspected in his death.

Missing Young County Man, Nathan Ray Daniels. Photo Credit: Graham Police Department.

Daniels was last seen by his family on March 16, 2021.

In January 2021, a witness reported seeing Nathan board a Greyhound bus in Wichita Falls bound for El Paso.

Officials in El Paso reported that daniels never arrived there.

According to family members, Daniels was found in a small town outside El Paso and returned to their home.

The family member said Daniels stayed for four days, then he told his brother he was going to walk to Graham High School to obtain school records, and he was not seen again.

Family members said Daniels had been known to disappear from time to time but never more than for a few weeks.